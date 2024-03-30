  • Watch Now

Builder Joseph Eichler's former Bay Area home hits market. Here's a look

ByZach Fuentes KGO logo
Saturday, March 30, 2024
ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A historic, one-of-a-kind home is for sale in Atherton.

It was owned and lived in by famed builder and a father of mid-century design, Joseph Eichler.

The home still has much of its 1950s designs intact.

MORE: Report ranks this Bay Area city as one of 'best places to live'; local experts say it doesn't add up

ABC7 news reporter Zach Fuentes got a tour of the rare home and brought us that inside look.

Interested in owning it for yourself? The price will set you back roughly $6.38 million.

