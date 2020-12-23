NEW YORK -- Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork with New York City's Campaign Finance Board, indicating he has formed a mayoral campaign committee and is exploring a run.
The move, a procedural step that allows him to begin raising money for a possible candidacy, was confirmed by both the Campaign Finance Board and a Yang campaign source.
Campaigns generally stress that this step is not the announcement that a candidate is running, and our sister station WABC in New York has been told Yang still hasn't definitively decided if he will run.
ALSO READ | Max Rose files paperwork for possible run at NYC mayor
Any announcement would not come until after the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, on which Yang is currently focused.
He has also said he will not attempt to actively raise money until he makes a decision.
Yang, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, would be only the second Asian-American candidate to run for mayor and appear on the ballot.
J.P. Morgan executive Arthur Chang is also planning to run.
In 2013, New York State Senator John Liu was a candidate for mayor of New York City, in lieu of running for re-election as Comptroller.
ALSO READ | Andrew Yang in talks with local leaders about potential run for mayor
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang takes step toward NYC mayor run
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More