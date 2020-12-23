Politics

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang takes step toward NYC mayor run

NEW YORK -- Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork with New York City's Campaign Finance Board, indicating he has formed a mayoral campaign committee and is exploring a run.

The move, a procedural step that allows him to begin raising money for a possible candidacy, was confirmed by both the Campaign Finance Board and a Yang campaign source.

Campaigns generally stress that this step is not the announcement that a candidate is running, and our sister station WABC in New York has been told Yang still hasn't definitively decided if he will run.

ALSO READ | Max Rose files paperwork for possible run at NYC mayor

Any announcement would not come until after the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, on which Yang is currently focused.

He has also said he will not attempt to actively raise money until he makes a decision.

Yang, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, would be only the second Asian-American candidate to run for mayor and appear on the ballot.

J.P. Morgan executive Arthur Chang is also planning to run.

In 2013, New York State Senator John Liu was a candidate for mayor of New York City, in lieu of running for re-election as Comptroller.

ALSO READ | Andrew Yang in talks with local leaders about potential run for mayor

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorku.s. & worldandrew yang
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Will it rain on Christmas? Bay Area weather forecast looks wet
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Christmas Day snowstorm to blanket Tahoe
COVID-19 updates: Coronavirus 3rd leading cause of death in Santa Clara Co.
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
LIST: Best drive-by holiday light displays in Bay Area
Show More
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Nationwide nursing shortage hits CA, Bay Area hospitals
COVID-19 reaches Antarctica, last untouched continent
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
Biden introduces CT schools chief as education secretary pick
More TOP STORIES News