Anti-mask rant turns homophobic and racist, Campbell PD also investigating claims of indecent exposure

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, a racist and homophobic rant was caught on camera.The public meltdown happened at a Marshall's department store in Campbell on Monday, stemming from a request to wear a mask."What's your dumb f*****g f****t problem? You don't know the law? That's how stupid you are," the man said to the witness recording the incident.Witnesses said employees had asked the man to put on a mask, or leave.That's when the man challenged workers, claiming that doing so would be a health code violation. He also referenced the Disabilities Act."It'll cost you $75,000. It's a health code violation to deny service to someone with a disability," he told an employee. "So I would love you to do it, it'll cost you $75,000."Social media users were quick to identify the Bay Area man as Tim Gaskin. A search through ABC7 News archives found previous coverage from December 2006 in which Gaskin was an interviewee.Gaskin was a television talk show host and later started a magazine called, "Benefit: The Lifestyle of Giving." He was also known for his ties to the Bay Area's LGBTQ community.Dan Noyes with the ABC7 News I-Team recognized Gaskin, and confirmed his identity.We've reached out to Gaskin about the confrontation, but have not heard back.At one point, Gaskin is captured telling the man behind the camera, "It's a $75,000 fine. Dumb Mexican guy here doesn't know because he doesn't speak English."Beyond offensive language, Gaskin is also seen unzipping his pants. This action is a primary concern, according to Captain Ian White with Campbell PD."Our primary concern, obviously with this call, which I think is of great concern is the exposure aspect of this and if a crime occurred," Captain White told ABC7 News. "And that's really not to minimize the mask wearing and the times that we're in now, and how dangerous that can be as well.But you know, really looking at the crime aspect of exposing oneself in the middle of a populated store, and trying to look into that at this point."ABC7 News also asked White whether the department is investigating the incident as a hate crime, considering the homophobic and racist language."I will tell you, and in talking to the investigating officers, that at this time it does not appear to be a motivating factor," White explained. "However, we are looking into all aspects of this. Just to be clear, there is no clear-cut exposure in the video. Otherwise there probably would have been different investigative steps taken, and maybe an on-view arrest at that point in time, but that evidence isn't clear."Captain White said the case will make it down to the District Attorney's office."If the case is filed, then there will most likely be an arrest, based on a warrant issued from the court," he explained.White shared this piece of advice as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, "I know everybody's stress level in this time is really high. People are out of work and stuck inside, and children are stuck inside. So, we're definitely seeing the pressure start to break at some of the seams here. I guess, if we could take a step back and try and put yourself in other people's shoes, that's always a good place to start."