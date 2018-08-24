Armijo High in Fairfield on lockdown due to police activity

Armijo High School in Fairfield is on lockdown due to police activity. As seen from SKY7, there is a large police presence at the school and at the intersection of Bell Avenue and Washington Street about a block away.

There was a football game scheduled at Armijo high and a number of students were on campus. The game has since been canceled, and students have been released to their parents.

Officials say parents waiting for their children can stage at Empire and Jefferson streets, although traffic in the area is gridlocked.

The campus has been closed while an active investigation continues.

In an advisory sent to ABC7 News, Fairfield Police said, "There is no danger at Arijo High School but we are forced to close the school temporarily while addressing an active investigation."
