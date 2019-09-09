Arrest made in connection with Lake County wildfire that destroyed 1 building

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested, accused of starting a wildfire Saturday near Kelseyville in Lake County that destroyed one building.The Lake County Record-Bee has identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jody Buck Hickey of Kelseyville.Cal Fire says the Oak fire burned 53 acres near highway 29 and is fully contained.Smoke may still be visible because the fire is smoldering.Cal Fire plans on keeping crews on the scene for a few days to make sure it does not flare up.