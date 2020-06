DEVELOPING: Fires burning along the Santa Teresa foothills after someone reportedly started the fires on purpose. The person is in custody and crews are on scene. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/VUom7R3vIh — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) June 5, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple fires are burning in the Santa Teresa foothills in San Jose.They're all in the area of Colleen Drive, near the Boulder Ridge golf course in South San Jose.They may be the work of an arsonist, and there are reports that someone is in custody.