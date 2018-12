Napa Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.It happened around 1:45 a.m. this morning at Lincoln and Soscal Avenues. Napa Police were in a foot pursuit with an assault suspect. That led to some sort of physical altercation with a Napa Police officer. Shots were fired, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Lincoln and Soscal are closed right now and people are asked to stay away from the scene.