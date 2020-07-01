At least 4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, eastbound lanes shut down, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting along Interstate 580 in Oakland that has left several people injured.

It happened on Hwy 580 at 106th Wednesday afternoon.

Oakland police say they received an initial report that 4 people were shot.



CHP is leading the investigation but has not elaborated on how many people have been injured.

SKY7 was above the scene when two people were loaded into ambulances.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting along Interstate 580 that has left several people injured.



ABC7 News spoke by phone with a woman who says two victims of this shooting, who were bleeding and running from the freeway, ran up to her van and begged her for help.

"It really took me back to when George Floyd said I can't breathe, to listen to that and hear, 'I'm bleeding out, I'm bleeding out.' I knew that these young men needed help," said Leisa Baker.

That Good Samaritan says she used towels to try to stop the bleeding of one of the victims.

She says the two victims told her another man and a woman in the car with them were also shot.

The freeway is currently shut down in the eastbound direction.

Cars are being diverted off the freeway at Golf Links Road.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
