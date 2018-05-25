An unleaded tank ... of diesel? Drivers say gas mixup damaged their cars

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --Dozens of motorists who gassed up at two Contra Costa County gas stations say pumps labeled unleaded were actually filled with diesel fuel. Drivers said the diesel caused damage to their vehicles.
7 On Your Side heard from three different vehicle owners who are frustrated with how the gas stations and oil companies have responded.
The drivers said problems happened at two gas stations 13 miles apart: a Shell station in Walnut Creek and a Chevron station in San Ramon.
Jason Ricketts said his wife's Prius Hybrid came to a halt on the freeway and had to be towed. "She called me and she was very freaked out and very upset," he recalled. She had gassed up at the Shell station.
Giselle Garcia's Subaru has been in the shop since May 6, so long that her battery died and needed to be jumped.
She remembered the day the car completely lost power moments after she filled her tank at the Chevron station in San Ramon: "Jerking motion. No power."
Chevron has confirmed to 7 On Your Side that they've received 60 complaints from motorists. They said a third party carrier accidentally introduced diesel into the supply of regular gasoline.
In a statement, Chevron said, "We stopped sales immediately when it was discovered. We are working diligently to resolve any issues for customers, and apologize to anyone who may have been impacted by this matter."
Garcia's car is spewing black and white smoke, what the mechanic at Fairfield Subaru says is a direct result of diesel fuel in the gas tank.
Garcia said so far the gas station's insurance company has offered a settlement, but refused to approve her claim for a new engine, which Fairfield Subaru believes she needs.
At the Shell station in Walnut Creek, we saw that one pump is shut down.
"I haven't heard from Shell. We've reached out through Twitter, Facebook," Ricketts said.
Shell told 7 On Your Side they're reaching out to that station for more information. In a statement, Shell said, "Shell Oil Products US takes product quality very seriously and will investigate this issue further."
We'll continue to follow and update this story for you. If you think this happened to you, we'd like to hear from you. Fill out our online contact form and let us know.
Written and produced by Randall Yip
