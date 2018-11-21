A heads up if you own a new Honda minivan -- they're being recalled because the power sliding doors can open while you are driving.
Honda says the recall impacts 2018 and 2019 Odysseys.
Dealers will replace door latches but it could take until late next month because they have a limited supply of parts.
In the meantime, dealers can disable the power sliding door.
You can check if your vehicle is included in the recall by visiting this page here.
