Do you need a rearview camera for an older vehicle? Here are some types of cameras

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Consumer Reports long advocated for standards to address blind spots behind vehicles. In 2014 the Department of Transportation issued a rule that required backup cameras in all vehicles that weigh less than 10,000 pounds by May 2018.
But what if you have an older car? Consumer Reports reveals some after-market backup cameras you can install on your car to give you that added peace of mind.
Evidence shows that rearview cameras help avoid accidents that involve backing into an object or-worse-a child invisible from the driver's seat. Research has shown cameras to be even more effective than sensors. But what if your car doesn't have a backup camera ?
"This is a wireless rearview camera that plugs into your smartphone. It does have actually a small battery in it so this is a completely self-contained unit," said Mel Yu, Consumer Reports car expert.
The wireless, smartphone option costs anywhere between 22 to 100 dollars. Be sure to choose one that is compatible with your phone's operating system.
Some dash-cam sets have a screen that straps over your existing rearview mirror. In addition to being a mirror, it displays video from the rear camera. They cost 40 to 200 dollars.
And if your car has an infotainment screen, but lacks a rearview camera, you can purchase and aftermarket retrofit for 50 to 600 dollars.
Hardwiring a rearview camera takes some DIY skills and can be time-consuming. Consumer Reports suggests if you have any doubts, consider professional installation.
Installation for hard-wiring rear view camera retrofit kits range from 99 to 130-dollars. To see if a used car you're considering buying already has a back-up camera, here is a link to Consumer Reports.
Web Copy by Justin Mendoza
All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.
Do you need a rearview camera for an older vehicle? Here are some types of cameras
