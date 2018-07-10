No reservation required now for the Model 3 according to Electrek. You can place your order starting today. https://t.co/kVbsnhRJd8 — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) July 10, 2018

Tesla will be allowing people in the U.S. and Canada to bypass a reservation process for the Model 3, according to a report.More than two years after the first reservations were taken for the least expensive Tesla car, Elektrek reports the Model 3 design studio should be available to everyone starting on Tuesday.However, Tesla is still going to prioritize orders from reservation holders. Electrek says Tesla opened up the Model 3 online configurator with new pricing and options last month.Tesla also invited all reservation holders to place an order for all configurations except for the standard battery pack, which is not planned to enter production until the end of the year.Electrek also says stores will get Performance Model 3 vehicles by the end of the month.