Tesla owners in California now able to buy insurance from the automaker

Starting Wednesday, California Tesla owners can purchase car insurance through the manufacturer.
The electric car company posted details on Wednesday on its blog.
The new insurance plans will have comprehensive coverage and claims support.
Tesla says its rates will be 20 to 30 percent less than other insurance companies.
Tesla hopes to expand the service to other states soon.
