Video was captured of the moment a Tesla burst into flames in Los Angeles.The car reportedly belongs to Hollywood director and producer Michael Morris.Nobody was hurt. Morris' wife says the car was not in an accident before Saturday's fire broke out.Tesla called the incident an "extraordinary unusual occurrence." The company is investigating.This follows other incidents involving Tesla, including a deadly accident in Mountain View that raised questions about the car's self-driving system.It's not clear if this Tesla was on auto-pilot.