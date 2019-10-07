When will Bay Area gas prices drop under $4 per gallon?

RELATED: Bay Area gas prices see biggest spike in US; problems at CA refineries to blame
In San Jose, gas prices were up 57 cents from an average of $3.59 a gallon a month ago.
In San Francisco, gas prices increased by 53 cents from an average of $3.73 a gallon a month ago.
In Oakland, gas prices increased by 53 cents from an average of $3.65 a gallon a month ago.
Patrick DeHaan, an industry analyst at GasBuddy.com says relief is coming.
"As most cities in California have seen or are very close to a peak, gas prices could fall over 50c/gal by early/mid November now as refinery issues are abating. Don't be in a rush to fill your tank. I expect every city to drop back UNDER $4/gal in a few weeks," tweeted DeHaan.
