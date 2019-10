When will Bay Area gas prices drop under $4 per gallon?

As most cities in California have seen or are very close to a peak, gas prices could fall over 50c/gal by early/mid November now as refinery issues are abating. Don't be in a rush to fill your tank. I expect every city to drop back UNDER $4/gal in a few weeks. — π™‹π™–π™©π™§π™žπ™˜π™ π˜Ώπ™šπ™ƒπ™–π™–π™£ ⛽️ (@GasBuddyGuy) October 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area gas prices have jumped more than 50 cents in the last month, according to a AAA report. It shows California averaged $4.18 per gallon Monday.In San Jose, gas prices were up 57 cents from an average of $3.59 a gallon a month ago.In San Francisco, gas prices increased by 53 cents from an average of $3.73 a gallon a month ago.In Oakland, gas prices increased by 53 cents from an average of $3.65 a gallon a month ago. Patrick DeHaan , an industry analyst at GasBuddy.com says relief is coming."As most cities in California have seen or are very close to a peak, gas prices could fall over 50c/gal by early/mid November now as refinery issues are abating. Don't be in a rush to fill your tank. I expect every city to drop back UNDER $4/gal in a few weeks," tweeted DeHaan.