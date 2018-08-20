BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions

#BART fare evader and proud of it. The transportation agency loses millions every year. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/C7uCWaIjhC — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) August 20, 2018

BART is conducting a study to see if it will replace about 600 fare gates to stop the amount of fare evasions going on. It's costing the agency about $25 million in revenue.Currently, it's too easy to jump over or just slide through the gates.