BART

BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions

A man hops the fare gate at the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco on Monday, August 20, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
BART is conducting a study to see if it will replace about 600 fare gates to stop the amount of fare evasions going on. It's costing the agency about $25 million in revenue.

RELATED: BART upping police presence following wave of violent attacks

Currently, it's too easy to jump over or just slide through the gates.


Lyanne Melendez will have the full story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7. You can follow her on Twitter here.

For more stories on BART, visit this page.
