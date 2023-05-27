Bay Area public transit agencies say they need more state money to survive

For months, public transit agencies like BART and Muni have said they're running out of money, and fast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid the growing concern about the state of downtown San Francisco, a key component of its recovery is increasingly at risk.

For months, public transit agencies like BART and Muni have said they're running out of money, and fast.

And now, some say current legislative proposals in Sacramento won't solve the issue.

"If we don't act now, we're going to see horrible service cuts and a downward spiral for these systems," said State Senator Scott Wiener.

After taking a massive hit during the pandemic, ridership has been slow to recover.

For the past few years, the transit agencies been surviving off of federal money.

But by 2025, BART projects that extra cash will run out.

A possibility that many fear could send them over a fiscal cliff and dramatically hit services for commuters as soon as this year.

"I found it very convenient to get from one place to the other. So it would definitely impact me," said commuter Malvika Jain.

It's not just cuts to public transit that officials are worried about though. They say if services are slashed, it could have a devastating impact on the Bay Area's economy.

Local political leaders have said the region's economic recovery is directly linked to having a strong public transportation system.

Not to mention that if service cuts were enacted, they'd hit some of the most vulnerable members of our community the hardest.

"Without transit they can't get to work, they can't get to school, they can't get to the doctor, they can't get to the supermarket," Wiener said.

That's why a renewed push is happening asking the state to step in and help.

A plea that advocates say we cannot afford to overlook.

"We have created a plan along with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. It does not use the general fund. The state can afford it," said Rebecca Saltzman, a member of the BART Board of Directors.

