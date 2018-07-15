BART

BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

BART police say the passenger repeatedly seen smoking meth on the train is now in jail, giving fellow passengers a reprieve from his secondhand smoke. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The BART passenger repeatedly seen smoking meth on the train is now in jail, giving fellow passengers a reprieve from his secondhand smoke.

The passenger's use of drugs while on board, on the priority seats no less, offended many people who were forced to inhale the toxic smoke. He was arrested Sunday, but not for drug use.

VIDEO: BART passenger filmed smoking meth on train
EMBED More News Videos

Cellphone videos taken by passengers on BART on three different trains show the same man smoking meth.



BART police have identified the passenger as 42-year-old Oakland resident Tracy Daniels.

Officers arrested him on a felony no bail warrant. They found him after getting a call from Oakland resident Ron Thomas.

Thomas said he called police after seeing Daniels harass merchants near the Lake Merritt BART station. He had also recognized him from an ABC7 News story that reported on Daniels repeatedly smoking meth on the train.

"Right in front of everybody, the way he was doing it. It was just like, 'I don't care.' Deal with it type thing. And that's how he is around here. Whatever I do, deal with it," Thomas said.

VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
EMBED More News Videos

BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."



A BART spokesperson told ABC7 News' Vic Lee there was little they could do about Daniels' drug use.

Either an officer has to witness it or a witness has to report it and be willing to stay until police arrive.

Plus, a low level drug offense is usually only worth a citation. But officers were able to detain him this time because of the warrant out for his arrest.

Daniels was wanted for being an accessory to a crime, a felony. There's no telling how long he'll be in jail.

Even so, Thomas says he's happy he's no longer around, at least for the time being.

"I feel like he needed to go, to be evaluated at this point," he said. "It seems like he needs to be somewhere where they could do a real evaluation of what his needs are."

VIDEO: Man captures video of 'zombie-like' people using drugs at BART station
EMBED More News Videos

A commuter in San Francisco shot videos over the course of a week showing people using drugs out in the open at a BART station.



News of the arrest drew mixed reactions from passengers -- ranging from sympathy for Daniels, to relief that they won't have to worry about inhaling his smoke for now.

"The residue of it. The smell of it. It affects other people and especially if you have kids traveling on BART, it's even worse," said BART passenger Fredette James from El Cerrito.

"This guy needs help and this shouldn't be happening in public and he doesn't know any better, obviously," said BART passenger Hannah Clayton from San Francisco.

BART Police say arrests are up significantly -- up 16 percent from this time last year. They say it's because their officers are more visible and responding more quickly to concerns reported by BART riders.

Click here for more stories and videos about BART.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTcellphonedrugsillegal drugsmethamphetamineSan FranciscoOaklandMillbraeSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART riders may soon see SFPD patrolling stations after viral video
BART looks at plans to renovate stations, upgrade system
VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
BART responds after video of drug users in SF station
Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
BART
Passenger who allegedly smoked meth on BART misses court appearance
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
More BART
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News