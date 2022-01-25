San Bruno BART station closed after person falls onto tracks, agency says

Trains are not stopping at San Bruno due to a major medical emergency. SamTrans is providing mutual aid on Bus ECR between San Bruno and South San Francisco stations. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 25, 2022

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Trains are not stopping at San Bruno BART station due to a "major medical emergency," the agency said Tuesday afternoon.A spokesperson says a person fell onto the tracks around 2:50 p.m. Around 3:30 p.m. ABC7 News learned the patient was brought up and put into an ambulance. Further details about the victim's condition have not yet been released.San Bruno BART is closed, and SamsTrans is providing mutual aid for riders.SamTrans bus route ECR connects San Bruno to Daly City, Colma, South San Francisco and Millbrae BART stations.BART is still gathering information. Further information is not available at this time.