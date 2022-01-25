BART

San Bruno BART station closed after person falls onto tracks, agency says

This Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 image shows an ambulance outside the BART station in San Bruno, Calif. after the agency reported a "major medical emergency." (KGO-TV)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Trains are not stopping at San Bruno BART station due to a "major medical emergency," the agency said Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson says a person fell onto the tracks around 2:50 p.m. Around 3:30 p.m. ABC7 News learned the patient was brought up and put into an ambulance. Further details about the victim's condition have not yet been released.

San Bruno BART is closed, and SamsTrans is providing mutual aid for riders.



SamTrans bus route ECR connects San Bruno to Daly City, Colma, South San Francisco and Millbrae BART stations.

BART is still gathering information. Further information is not available at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

