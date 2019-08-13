Baseball star Alex Rodriguez victim of San Francisco car break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to ESPN, Alex Rodriguez was among a group of people who had valuables stolen from an SUV Sunday night in San Francisco.

The vehicle, which was rented by ESPN for some of the production crew covering the Phillies-Giants game on Sunday Night Baseball, was broken into while the group was having dinner after the game.

"It's an unfortunate situation. We're working with local authorities to address it," an ESPN spokesperson said.

Rodriguez has declined to comment on what was stolen, and San Francisco police are not releasing details of their investigation into a car break-in near Oracle Park.

But the San Francisco Chronicle, citing sources close to the investigation, said more than $500,000 worth of jewelry and other items was taken from the SUV.
