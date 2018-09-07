Bay Area child, senior care company owners accused of running human trafficking ring

John Paul Velez, a friend and former employee of Joshua Gamos who stands accused of human trafficking and labor violations at adukt and child daycare centers. Says charges do not fit—-that Gamos is a former police officer. #abc7now #trafficking pic.twitter.com/Um5zxj2hWc — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 7, 2018

Neighbors say they suspected nothing at this Daly City preschool now linked by Ca. Atty General to human trafficking. Big raid yesterday morning. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/kDPO70DGMh — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 7, 2018

Rainbow Bright Preschool Daycare in Daly City. One of several facilities connected with human trafficking according to Cal Atty Gen. 4 people arrested. Developing. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/lUZWyyPrIa — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 7, 2018

A Bay Area family of four is charged with running a human trafficking ring out of a Daly City child daycare center and two residential senior care facilities they owned and operated in South San Francisco and Pacifica.California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the arrests and charges Friday morning against the owners of Rainbow Bright.The defendants, Joshua, Noel, Gerlen, and Carlina Gamos, are charged with a total of 59 crimes, including human trafficking, rape, as well as other labor-related charges.While serving the arrest warrants, Becerra said authorities also recovered 14 illegal assault weapons including three "ghost guns" without serial numbers. Officials told ABC7 News that one pistol was found unsecured, wrapped inside a blanket at the child daycare facility.Becerra said the defendants targeted the Filipino community, including recent immigrants. The charging documents say that Rainbow Bright employees "were forced to work nearly 24 hours a day, slept on floors and in garages, and were locked outside in the rain when the owners were not home."It also states that the defendants prevented employees from leaving by threatening to turn them over to immigration officials, taking their passports, and in extreme cases raping them."No worker in the United States should live in fear or be subjected to violence, abuse or exploitation at the hands of their employer," said Attorney General Becerra. "The charges against the Gamos family members are despicable. We must not turn a blind eye to abusive labor practices. Report it, and we will investigate and prosecute."Officials say the arrests were part of a year-long investigation by multiple agencies.John Paul Velez, a friend and former employee of Joshua Gamos, says the charges do not fit and that Gamos is a former police officer.