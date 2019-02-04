MISSING PERSON

Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip found safe

A Bay Area couple who went camping in the Mendocino National Forest have been reported missing. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Bay Area couple who went camping in the Mendocino National Forest and were reported missing have been located, and are safe and well.

Eighteen-year-old Maia Herman-Kitami went on a camping trip with her 21-year-old boyfriend Carlos Hernandez to Mendocino National Forest. They left San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 30 to camp inthe Alder Springs area of the forest.

They planned to go off-roading in his yellow Jeep. The couple was located inside the Jeep, which was stuck in the snow.

The Glenn County Sheriff's Office had been searching for the couple since Sunday with additional search and rescue resources being coordinated.

They said the couple was found in good spirits, and that the family had been notified.
