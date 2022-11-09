Here are Bay Area races where election results could be delayed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The election results are coming in, but not every Bay Area county will have all of the votes counted by Tuesday night.

Election officials say it may take days to see the winners of some races as they work to count all of the ballots - both dropped off on Tuesday and mailed in prior.

2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest results across the San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco County won't be counting any ballots dropped off on Tuesday, the county's elections department director told ABC7 News. The results that do come out from the office will only include mail-in ballots dropped off prior to Tuesday.

This means there will be no results reported on Wednesday. The director says it could take at least a week to count and process all of the ballots.

In Alameda County, since the mayoral race for the City of Oakland is by ranked-choice voting we may not know the final results until Thursday, the county registrar's office told ABC7 News. However, we will start to see preliminary results rolling in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

The county will likely have the district attorney's race results by Tuesday night.

A ranked-choice voting system (RCV) is when voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, they are declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated.

From the gubernatorial election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.

Stream ABC7 and ABC News live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections in the media player above.

When the polls close at 8 p.m., go here for a look at the latest results for the 2022 midterm election.

Tonight ABC7 News will bring you local, state and national news updates on our live stream with our digital election show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Watch in the video player above, on our mobile apps, or download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.