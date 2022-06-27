Bay Area's longest 'heat wave' of the year comes to end this week, cooler temps arrive Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's time to give you, your air conditioning, and your electric bill a break. The longest heat wave this year in the Bay Area finally ends this week.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says our current heat wave began on June 20. By the time it ends, we will endure nine consecutive days of 90-degree or warmer afternoon temperatures.To show how extreme the heat became, we established several new records during this time as highs surpassed 100 degrees a couple of times.A cold front nearing our neighborhoods Wednesday deepens our marine layer and onshore breezes.The marine layer's cooling march east is no longer blocked by the East Bay Hills.After the cold front passes, below-average highs take control Thursday and continue through the upcoming holiday weekend.