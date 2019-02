A Bay Area lawmaker has introduced a bill that could put package thieves behind bars.The legislation by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Cupertino, would cover packages on a porch, doorstep, patio, driveway, or other parts outside a home.Package thieves could be charged with a misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to one year in jail.A felony conviction would result in a sentence of up to three years in jail.