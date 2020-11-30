Bay Area rapper Lil Yase killed after weekend shooting in East Bay, police say

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area rapper Lil Yase was shot and killed in the East Bay over the weekend, Dublin police say.
The San Francisco native whose real name is Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr. was at the Iron Horse Parkway near the Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station when he was shot early Saturday morning, officials say.
Officers arrived to the scene around 1 a.m. and said the 26-year-old suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported via ambulance to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley where police say he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police have not shared any details about a potential suspect and said, "officers searched the area for a possible suspect, but none were located at the time."
So far nobody has been arrested and police are urging anyone who knows any information about the incident to come forward.
Antonnyo Jr.'s label, Highway 420 Productions, shared a video of one of Lil Yase's tracks called "Top Dog," as a tribute on Instagram.
"We appreciate all the love and support. Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y'all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you," the post said.
This is Dublin's second homicide of 2020 and only the city's third since 2009.
Police say this is an on-going investigation and are asking the public to contact the Dublin Police with any information which may assist with this investigation. For more information, please contact Captain Nate Schmidt at 925-833-6626.
