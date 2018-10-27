Security has been increased at Synagogues in #SanFrancisco after the #synagogueshooting in Pennsylvania. Rabbi Singer at Temple Emanu-El condemns the violence. #SFPD stepping up patrols. pic.twitter.com/YOoDQYBfjz — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 27, 2018

Synagogues in the Bay Area are taking no chances in the wake of the Pennsylvania shooting. Security has been increased considerably to prevent any possible violence.David Bolaffi is checking all the doors at San Francisco's Congregation Sherith Israel, making sure they are locked and secured."The fear is copycats," Bolaffi said.Bolaffi is security chief for the temple, where security has been stepped up, in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre. Congregants are entering through a side door, escorted by guards."It is tragic, it is a hate crime. Hatred will not be tolerated. There is no place for hate, " Bolaffi added.A San Francisco police officer was on patrol outside Temple Emanu-el in Presidio Heights.Rabbi Beth Singer said a metal detector is nothing new outside her synagogue and neither is the fear of violence."It's something I'm personally worried about every day because of the rise of gun violence in churches, in schools and public places," said Rabbi Singer.We also found police officers on patrol around San Francisco's Jewish Community Center.State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, blasted the president for suggesting the shooting rampage may have had a different outcome if the Pennsylvania synagogue had an armed guard."The solution is fewer guns and for the president to stop with his hate rhetoric inspiring people to commit acts of terrorism," said Wiener.So far, there's no evidence suggesting shooting suspect Robert Bower's acts were politically motivated.For now, Rabbi Singer is making sure members of her temple feel safe."We pray for peace, we say Shabbat Shalom on this day, we pray for peace everywhere," Rabbi Singer said.