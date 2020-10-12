Bay Bridge westbound lanes reopen after multi-car-crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several lanes of the Bay Bridge shut down Monday afternoon after a car spun out and collided with several other vehicles.
ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freeman was on the bridge at the time and says a Black Mercedes sped past him then crashed into at least four cars.
At this time it's unknown the extent of injuries.
