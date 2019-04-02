Crime & Safety

Berkeley chemical engineer held without bail, charged with trying to poison co-worker

EMBED <>More Videos

According to the criminal complaint, David Xu used toxic amounts of Cadmium to poison his colleague's food and water that she left unattended at the office.

By Jobina Fortson
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley chemical engineer David Xu is charged with attempted murder. Police say he tried to poison a co-worker to death.

An Alameda County Superior Court judge signed a protective order for three people involved in the case on Tuesday.

RELATED: Berkeley chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death

Loved ones of Xu left the courtroom following his hearing in silence.

"As you all know, he's presumed innocent," Julia Jayne, Xu's attorney said. "These are allegations, only allegations. Charges have been filed."



Xu's attorney wouldn't comment on a possible motive.

According to the Alameda County criminal complaint, Xu used toxic amounts of Cadmium to poison his colleague's food and water that she left unattended at the office.

RELATED: Chemistry major accused of poisoning roommate's food, milk, mouthwash

Xu's acts allegedly went on for almost a year and a half. His coworker became sick, and so did her family members after drinking her water.

Neighbors saw police at Xu's Lafayette home just days ago. Xu worked with his colleague at the Berkeley Engineering and Research lab.

The company declined to comment.

Xu will has another hearing scheduled in court on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyberkeleyarrestpoisonattempted murderinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police detain possible suspect
Photos released of suspect in beating at Denny's in Fremont
Atmospheric River likely to impact Giants' home opener
Green, Curry, Durant fined for criticizing officials
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial begins
South Bay woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Show More
Who's your rideshare driver? I-Team investigates passenger safety
2nd woman recounts unwanted touching by Joe Biden
Whale surfaces right next to kayakers in California
Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled through Saturday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News