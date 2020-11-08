Society

PHOTOS: Bay Area celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential win

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From San Francisco to Oakland, it was a joyous day for thousands of supporters around the Bay Area celebrating the win of President-elect Joe Biden and Bay Area native and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Once the announcement came that Joe Biden garnered enough votes to be the apparent winner in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270-electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency, thousands flocked over to San Francisco Castro District and raised their rainbow, U.S. and Biden/Harris flags.

Across the bay, Lake Merritt became the epicenter of celebration in Oakland. One woman touted a sign reading "Harris in Da White House" as she celebrated on Grand Avenue.

Check out the photo gallery above to see more of the festivities.

RELATED: Watch President-elect Joe Biden's full acceptance speech from Delaware Saturday night
President-elect Joe Biden pledged on Saturday, Nov. 7, to be a president "who seeks not to divide but to unify."



RELATED: Watch Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech from Delaware Saturday night
Speaking from Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 7, Vice president-elect Kamala Harris paid tribute to Black women who "so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy."

More TOP STORIES News