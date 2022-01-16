Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian

Rizzo said, "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years."
"My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.
Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.
Bob was a force. I'm sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I'm ok. And for that, I'm eternally grateful.
Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up). I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always.
Honey, I love you more than anything, forever."
Saget was found dead on Sunday at a hotel in Orlando. He was 65 years old.
Earlier in the week, Saget's Full House co-stars reacted to his death, John Stamos saying that he was 'broken and gutted.'
I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022
Rizzo said that Saget had 'so much more he wanted to do, and so much more love to give,' saying that it was her mission to share how amazing he was with the world, noting that the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF) was so important to him.
Saget's sister, Gay, died in 1994 at the age of 47. She had scleroderma, which fueled Saget's longtime quest to find a cure for the disease, according to Deann Wright, a board member of the SRF, of which Saget was also a board member.