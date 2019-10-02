Body found during search for Bay Area tech executive kidnapped from Santa Cruz County home

#NEW: Sheriff's Office says multiple suspects are involved. Patrol, air support, and investigators are currently working a scene (connected to this case) close to Soquel-San Jose Rd. near the Summit. Public is asked to avoid the area, if possible. https://t.co/ovuMVmxuOJ #ABC7Now — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) October 1, 2019

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is trying to determine what led to the kidnapping of Bay Area tech executive, Tushar Atre, at his home Santa Cruz early Tuesday morning."There's a lot of moving parts right now," said Ashley Keehn, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office. "Detectives are working tirelessly. They have been since we got that call at three o-clock this morning."Sheriff's deputies responded to Atre's home in the 3000 block of Pleasant Point Rd. after receiving a 911 call from someone inside the residence who reported a home invasion and kidnapping.Atre, who is the founder of AtreNet, was last seen leaving the area in a white BMW SUV belonging to his girlfriend. Law enforcement officials say multiple suspects are involved, but they were unable to provide any descriptions. It's unclear if Atre was the driver or passenger in the vehicle."It's pretty bizarre that a serious crime like this would happen around here," said Santa Cruz resident Brandon Kiel. "This neighborhood's great, right here on the point where people surf... (it's) a pretty busy area."The investigation eventually led detectives to the Upper Meadow Ranch area off Soquel-San Jose Road, where they located the missing vehicle around 10 a.m. Tuesday. A deceased body was also found nearby, but the Sheriff's Office says that person has not been identified."It's a pretty secluded, remote area... Soquel-San Jose Road. It kind of parallels Highway 17... it's up near the Summit," said Keehn.The Sheriff's Office says Atre, 50, was likely targeted. Sheriff's deputies spent the afternoon securing both crime scenes to continue their investigation.At this point, investigators do not believe the public is in danger. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Sheriff's Office.