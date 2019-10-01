Body found during search for 50-year-old Santa Cruz County kidnapping victim

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz County police say a body has been located during their search for a 50-year-old man who was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home during a crime.The body has not yet been identified.The kidnapping victim, Tushar Atre, was last seen getting into his girlfriend's white BMW with California license plate 7CUG581.Officials say that at around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Rd. near the Summit, where they located the white BMW associated with the case and found a body.Police say the kidnapping happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive. The sheriff's office believes multiple suspects are involved.According to his LinkedIn profile, Atre is a tech executive and marketing expert and is the owner of AtreNet.His neighbors say they're shocked something like this could happen in their community. One said they saw the BMW late Monday night on Pleasure Point while walking his dog. Another said he heard some sort of commotion in the morning.If you have any information on the location of Tushar or his vehicle, please call 911.