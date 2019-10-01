kidnapping

Body found during search for 50-year-old Santa Cruz County kidnapping victim

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz County police say a body has been located during their search for a 50-year-old man who was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home during a crime.

The body has not yet been identified.

The kidnapping victim, Tushar Atre, was last seen getting into his girlfriend's white BMW with California license plate 7CUG581.

Officials say that at around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Rd. near the Summit, where they located the white BMW associated with the case and found a body.

Police say the kidnapping happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive. The sheriff's office believes multiple suspects are involved.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Atre is a tech executive and marketing expert and is the owner of AtreNet.

His neighbors say they're shocked something like this could happen in their community. One said they saw the BMW late Monday night on Pleasure Point while walking his dog. Another said he heard some sort of commotion in the morning.

If you have any information on the location of Tushar or his vehicle, please call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasure pointkidnappingkidnapmissing mansanta cruz county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Fla. man arrested after family returning from Disney carjacked, kidnapped: Video
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl
Neighbors evacuated during 6-hour police standoff with rape suspect in Vallejo
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Convicted child molester sought after skipping trial in Santa Clara County
Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot
WATCH IN 60: Juul ends Prop C support, SFO parking changes, Levi's smart jacket
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
Show More
JUUL pulls funding for effort to overturn SF's vaping ban
2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting renews gun control debate
North Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume on Oct. 5
AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming trend begins
SFO makes changes to free parking
More TOP STORIES News