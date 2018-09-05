Bomb scare shuts down streets in San Francisco

San Francisco police shut down a block in each direction around the intersection of Fifth and Cabrillo when someone called in a suspicious package. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police shut down a block in each direction around the intersection of Fifth and Cabrillo when someone called in a suspicious package on the sidewalk. It was marked hazardous, corrosive and flammable.

The call came in at 9:00 a.m. Police brought in the bomb squad. A little more than an hour later they gave the All Clear. A police captain told us what they found.

"The metal box contained absolutely nothing. There was another box nearby that contained radio equipment, like a transistor radio. It's always better to err on the side of caution and do all this and make sure it is safe for the community, said Captain Michelle Jean.

Police say they don't think this was a hoax. But the captain did say that people should be careful and think twice about what they leave behind. When a box with those words on it is discarded on the sidewalk, police are going to have to check it out.
