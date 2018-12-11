MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --Police in Menlo Park are responding to a bomb threat that has forced the evacuation of at least one building on the Facebook campus this evening.
Police are asking people to avoid the 200 block of Jefferson Drive while they investigate the threat.
A tip was received from Crime Stopper units in New York City regarding the threat. The units received an anonymous phone call regarding the threat, but did not have details on the call.
No further details were immediately available.