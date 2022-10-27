Boy found in suitcase in Indiana was taken by mom, never seen again, great-grandma says

Cairo Jordan was 5 years old at the time of his death. He would've turned 6 this week.

Cairo Jordan's great-grandmother Mary Jane Jordan said his mother took him one day, and his family in Atlanta never saw him again.

SALEM, Ind. -- Family members of Cairo Jordan, the young boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana this spring, are speaking out after his remains were identified this week.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the child's mother, Dejaune Anderson.

Indiana State Police are searching for Dejaune Anderson, 37. Police have issued an arrest warrant for murder in connection to the death of her 5-year-old son, Cairo. Indiana State Police

"You think it's gonna cool off and it's gonna go back, but never heard from her again," Jordan said. "She blocked our number. All of us, nobody. She didn't want to be bothered with us, period, any more."

Police said Anderson is on the run and was last seen in California.

"She came in like that. She came in on the run," Jordan said. "He didn't deserve that. She could've brought him back, I would've kept him."

Cairo was 5 years old at the time of his death. He would've turned 6 on Oct. 24, police said.

The suitcase containing Cairo's remains, which had a Las Vegas design, was found on April 16 on an isolated, dead-end road in Washington County, authorities said.

Cairo's autopsy didn't show signs of physical trauma and his cause of death was ruled an "electrolyte imbalance," likely caused by a "viral gastroenteritis," police said. His toxicology report was negative, police added.

Indiana State Police on Wednesday identified two suspects: Cairo's mother, Dejaune Anderson, 37, of Atlanta; and Dawn Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Anderson is wanted for murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, police said.

In the months leading up to her son's death, officials said Anderson talked about exorcisms, spells, and living with a demonic child. WLKY reported Anderson posted on social media, "I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the five years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance."

Coleman was arrested in San Francisco on Oct. 19 for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice, police said.

Anderson remains at large. Her last known location was Los Angeles, police said, adding that she's known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston.

Anyone with information regarding this case, especially anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the nationwide toll-free tip line at 1-888-437-6432.

ABC News contributed to this report.