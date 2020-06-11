LIVE: Family of pregnant woman shot, injured by officers in Oakland rallying at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of a pregnant woman shot and injured by CHP officers in Oakland over the weekend will be rallying Oakland's Highland Hospital Thursday afternoon.The woman's boyfriend, Erik Salgado, was shot and killed by officers on Saturday.According to the Oakland Police Department, the California Highway Patrol was conducting a criminal investigation in the neighborhood. Salgado's vehicle was believed to be one of several vehicles stolen from a San Leandro dealership.According to the family of the victims, the CHP shot as many as 40 rounds at the pair, injuring Brianna Colombo and killing Salgado.The Oakland Police Department has not released the names of the CHP officers involved in this shooting.The shooting is now under investigation by the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney and an investigations team with the CHP.Thursday's rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. outside of the Oakland hospital.