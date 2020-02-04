Brisbane homeowner shoots and kills intruder, police say

By Kris Reyes
BRISBANE, Calif. (KGO) -- A quiet neighborhood in Brisbane was blocked off with police tape Monday night after what appears to be a home invasion that turned deadly.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of Alvarado Street.

ABC7 News tried to talk to neighbors and they wouldn't go on-camera but police told us they can't remember something this violent happening in Brisbane.

When police arrived, a man was found at the home with fatal gunshot wounds. The resident was safe inside and now, cooperating with police.

"We don't have quite the details yet, it sounds like it was the intruder was the one who was shot," said Michelle Moneda, public information officer for Brisbane Police Department.

According to police, there was no threat to the neighborhood and that the crime was isolated to the one house. Police are still trying to determine if there was a connection between the resident and the person who was shot.

"We pride ourselves on our citizens and our community here, we don't have very much violent crime here I have to say," said Moneda.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Brisbane Police Department.
