britney spears

Christina Aguilera 'couldn't be happier' for Britney Spears now that conservatorship has ended

By Chloe Melas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Britney Spears' legal team heads back to court

Christina Aguilera is opening up again about her former "Mickey Mouse Club" co-star Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship coming to an end.

"It's a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I'm so happy," Aguilera told "The Enrique Santos Show" during an interview about her new album.

"I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I've said before, that I've stated couldn't be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit."

Aguilera had previously spoken out about Spears' legal battle following the singer's emotional testimony in June tweeting, "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.

"My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbritney spearslawsu.s. & worldlegalotrc
BRITNEY SPEARS
Britney Spears responds to her sister's tell-all book, interview
Jamie Lynn Spears talks family fame, relationship with Britney
Britney Spears tells family she wants 'justice' after conservatorship
Britney Spears' Project Rose has supporters trying to decipher clues
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Funeral for Alameda Co. sheriff's recruit killed on I-580
EXCLUSIVE: Woman shoved to ground in Oakland's Chinatown speaks out
Health experts believe Bay Area has already reached omicron peak
LA Rams ban ticket sales to 49ers fans in Bay Area
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
Amy Schneider details historic 'Jeopardy' run on 'GMA': VIDEO
4 wounded in shooting in Germany; gunman dead
Show More
North Bay anti-vaccine activists protest mandates
COVID-19 updates: Conditions 'ideal' for more variants WHO warns
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. now 700 acres, 35% contained
Families reflect on the 2 years since 1st COVID case in US
More TOP STORIES News