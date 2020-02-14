Weather

Hiker captures rare weather phenomenon of 'angel in the sky'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is that an angel in the sky?!

A hiker at Peak District National Park in England captured a stunning photo of what seems to be a celestial figure on the mountain.

Lee Howdle shared his photo on Facebook and captioned it: "Sometimes I Think I Am Lucky. Today I Saw This Rare Weather Phenomenon Called Broken Spectre. My Shadow And A Circular Rainbow Projected Onto A Low Cloud."

He's right! What appears to be an angel-like figure is actually his own shadow. The rainbow around the shadow is a rare phenomenon called Broken Spectre which is when your own shadow is cast on mist below you, according to EarthSky.

