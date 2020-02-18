building a better bay area

This SF apartment's bed, storage boxes drop down from the ceiling

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the cost of housing in the Bay Area, every square foot counts. So a San Francisco company is using clever engineering to optimize every inch of dead space and turn it into useful space, like making a full-sized bed and clothes drawers come out and store away in the ceiling.



If looks can be deceiving, the micro studio apartment model inside the Bumblebee Spaces headquarters in San Francisco's Mission district takes the cake.

By just saying a few words like "get my clothes," co-founder and CEO Sankarshan Murthy demonstrates the magic of what his company's technology can do.

Within seconds a drawer-sized compartment lowers from the ceiling to hip height. Inside, neatly arranged with Marie Kondo style precision is a set of clothes and several clothing accessories.

RELATED: Bay Area Housing Crisis: This woman lives in a closet in San Francisco's Alamo Square neighborhood

The experience is nothing short of fascinating.

"Whatever you need comes down when you need it!" smiles Murthy who jokes his last name sounds like "Murphy" as in Murphy bed. Bumblebee's technology is something light-years more advanced.

The company started three years ago when Murthy moved from the East Coast and was appalled by the cost of living in the Bay Area.

Inspired by theater sets which move and change with each scene, Murthy built up a team of now 25 employees from companies such as Tesla, Apple and Google and set out to solve a problem facing many in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Bay Area housing prices: A look at the outrageous numbers

"As an engineer you just go down this rabbit home of principals of understanding where is this money going. Quickly you realize you're not paying for sticks and drywall and cement. You pay for this dollar per square-foot and you're paying for location. Even if I give you free material and free labor and put up this shack in Palo Alto, it's a $2 million shack!" says Murthy.

Bumblebee Spaces has since partnered with commercial real estate companies like The Landing by Align Residential in the Dogpatch and soon the Blumenfeld Development Group in New York City to have it's technology installed in properties.

The smart technology and imaging embedded into the modules even helps those who are prone to losing or misplacing items.

Murthy shows how with a voice command of "find my ____" users can search for their items like searching for Google.

RELATED: $1,200 a month bunk beds aim to help ease San Francisco's housing crisis

While Bumblebee Spaces is not currently working direct to consumers they hope to have a showroom up and running by the end of 2020 and to be available to customers shortly after. Murthy has exciting goals for the company in the near future.

"We want to get in and out of the home in an hour. Just like installing an appliance or a light fixture in the ceiling, so we're able to deploy and scale by the end of the year."

You can learn more about the company here and check out the technology installed in this Nob Hill apartment which is renting for about $3200.

RELATED: Bay Area woman buys house in New Hampshire, commutes to SF to run business

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan franciscofurniturebuilding a better bay areahousingtechnologyapartmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News