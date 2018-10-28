BUSINESS

10,000 customers affected by Raley's security breach after laptop stolen

Raley's has had a security breach affecting about 10,000 of its customers. (KGO-TV)

Raley's has had a security breach affecting about 10,000 of its customers.

The supermarket and pharmacy chain says a pharmacy laptop was stolen last month. It contained names, medical conditions, prescription drug records and other health information.

Raley's says it is working on determining whether the data has been accessed or misused.

There are several Raley's stores in the Bay Area.
