CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --Qualcomm says it just won a court battle that means Apple cannot ship or sell seven of its phones to China.
Qualcomm took Apple to court saying it infringed on two of its patents. The features have to do with adjusting pictures and managing apps with the touchscreen.
Qualcomm says a court made a preliminary decision that will now ban the phone sales, but Apple may be able to avoid the ban, by changing its software.
