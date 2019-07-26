Beloved Petaluma sticker factory Mrs. Grossman's to shut down tours, retail store

But after 20 years of offering tours and running a retail store, the beloved sticker factory says they are shutting down those parts of the operation.
Say it ain’t so! @MrsGrossmans Sticker Factory in Petaluma is shutting down it’s tours and retail store 🙁 We’re at the factory today getting a final peek inside https://t.co/xyeH5LTi0X pic.twitter.com/xmDTjekPpa— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) July 25, 2019
"It has been a wonderful 20 years having you come to 'our house' and experience the magic of printing stickers," the owners and founder Jason and Andrea Grossman wrote in a Facebook post. "We appreciate all of the support and love we have received over the years and will miss having you at our facility."
According to the Facebook post, last year the company sold their label division to another company, and it was agreed that the two companies would share their current building in Petaluma. They wrote because of that change, along with insurance issues, it is forcing them to close down the tour and retail store.
July 31 will be the last day for both operations.
Since the announcement, hundreds of people have commented on Facebook, thanking Mrs. Grossman's Sticker Factory for the wonderful memories.
The good news? The company is not closing down entirely. They will still sell their stickers online and they're hoping to periodically hold pop-up sale events.
Apparently the sparkly stickers from the 90’s are making a comeback. (Pretty sure I had all of these) https://t.co/xyeH5LTi0X @MrsGrossmans 🌈 🏰 pic.twitter.com/xBtKphsVoD— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) July 25, 2019
How stickers get cut into those perfect little sheets. @MrsGrossmans pic.twitter.com/EX8iM3Qw9a— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) July 25, 2019
Inside the factory at @MrsGrossmans they have this board that shows the progression of stickers from every year since they opened in 1979! (Crazy how many I recognized and had when I was a kid) pic.twitter.com/76WUjGK0pf— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) July 25, 2019
Sorry not sorry you’re all getting stuck with my sticker tweets today😌— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) July 25, 2019
This is Rando (the VP of Dogs at @MrsGrossmans). And this is the sticker they made specifically of him! 🐶 https://t.co/xyeH5LTi0X pic.twitter.com/9RimnzNWo2