Business

Beloved Petaluma sticker factory Mrs. Grossman's to shut down tours, retail store

By Liz Kreutz
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's one of the last remaining sticker factories in the United States. Mrs. Grossman's Sticker Factory in Petaluma has been open for 40 years, printing stickers shipped around the world.

But after 20 years of offering tours and running a retail store, the beloved sticker factory says they are shutting down those parts of the operation.


"It has been a wonderful 20 years having you come to 'our house' and experience the magic of printing stickers," the owners and founder Jason and Andrea Grossman wrote in a Facebook post. "We appreciate all of the support and love we have received over the years and will miss having you at our facility."

According to the Facebook post, last year the company sold their label division to another company, and it was agreed that the two companies would share their current building in Petaluma. They wrote because of that change, along with insurance issues, it is forcing them to close down the tour and retail store.

July 31 will be the last day for both operations.

Since the announcement, hundreds of people have commented on Facebook, thanking Mrs. Grossman's Sticker Factory for the wonderful memories.

The good news? The company is not closing down entirely. They will still sell their stickers online and they're hoping to periodically hold pop-up sale events.






Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspetalumasmall businesssocietystore closingretailshopping
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News