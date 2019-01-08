BUSINESS

Bill aimed at eliminating paper receipts is first in the nation

EMBED </>More Videos

Paper receipts could be a thing of the past. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Paper receipts could be a thing of the past.

Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco is introducing the first bill in the nation aimed at pushing businesses away from giving customers printed receipts.

His proposal would require California to give customers electronic receipts unless they ask for a printed one.

Many businesses and consumers already are moving toward e-receipts.

RELATED: How you can live 'zero waste' in the Bay Area

But he said a law still is needed because many consumers don't realize most paper receipts are coated with chemicals prohibited in baby bottles, can't be recycled and can contaminate other recycled paper because of the chemicals known as Bisphenol-A (BPA) and Bisphenol-S (BPS).

His bill, AB161, would require all businesses to provide proof of purchase receipts electronically starting in 2022 unless the customer asks for a printed copy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Take a look at more stories and videos on California Legislation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssmall businessrecyclingconservationenvironmentcalifornia state assemblySan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
S&P slashes PG&E credit rating to junk status
Report: PG&E exploring selling gas assets to cover possible wildfire payouts
After 3 years in limbo, Castro's former Streetlight Records building hits market for $4.1 million
More Business
Top Stories
Teen dies after police find him shot in Belmont school parking lot
Former President Obama kisses baby girl at Hawaii golf club
Governor Newsom announces new executive actions on wildfire preparedness
Sierra ski resorts celebrate fresh powder after weekend winter storm
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Warning issued after tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Man killed in Yosemite National Park fall on Christmas Day identified
Show More
Q&A: 7 On Your Side to answer Covered California questions
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View'
Sears Through the Years: 7 Things to Know
WATCH TONIGHT: Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
More News