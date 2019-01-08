Bill aimed at eliminating paper receipts is first in the nation

Paper receipts could be a thing of the past.Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco is introducing the first bill in the nation aimed at pushing businesses away from giving customers printed receipts.His proposal would require California to give customers electronic receipts unless they ask for a printed one.Many businesses and consumers already are moving toward e-receipts.But he said a law still is needed because many consumers don't realize most paper receipts are coated with chemicals prohibited in baby bottles, can't be recycled and can contaminate other recycled paper because of the chemicals known as Bisphenol-A (BPA) and Bisphenol-S (BPS).His bill, AB161, would require all businesses to provide proof of purchase receipts electronically starting in 2022 unless the customer asks for a printed copy.