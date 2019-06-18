boeing

Boeing is selling its 737 Max planes again

LE BOURGET, France -- Boeing is selling its 737 Max planes again.

The company announced at the Paris Air Show that International Airlines Group signed a letter of intent for 200 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Boeing said it's the first sale of the jet since the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max in March.

Another 737 Max crashed in Indonesia last year, and the planes are now grounded amid an investigation into problematic software.

The letter of intent is subject to final agreement but is a vote of confidence for Boeing as it struggles to win back trust.

The planes would be delivered between 2023 and 2027 to airlines owned by IAG, the parent company of British Airways.
