Bombardier opening rail car assembly site in Pittsburg, will produce BART fleet there

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- BART's "Fleet of the Future" cars are about to be produced a lot closer to home. Bombardier announced Friday it's opening a rail car assembly site in Pittsburg.The new rail car assembly site will be operational in the coming months and add local jobs over the next few years.Work on BART's new cars is currently taking place at the Bombardier site in upstate New York but will be transferred to the new "sister site" over the coming months."The Fleet of the Future cars have received rave reviews from our riders and we are thrilled to welcome Bombardier to the Bay Area," said BART General Manager Grace Crunican.This move will create local jobs in Pittsburg and free up space at the company's New York site for new East Coast orders.