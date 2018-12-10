APPLE

Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute

Qualcomm says it has won a court battle over patent infringement that means Apple cannot ship or sell seven of its phones to China. (AP)

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm says it's won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China as part of a long-running dispute over patents.

Qualcomm said Monday that the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court in China has granted preliminary injunctions ordering four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple to stop selling and importing iPhones.
It's not immediately clear what the full scope of the ruling is. While Qualcomm says the ban covers iPhones 6S through X, Apple says all iPhone models remain available for customers in China.

The dispute is over two Qualcomm patents enabling consumers to format photos and manage phone apps using a touch screen. Apple says it will fight Qualcomm's "desperate move" in the courts.

Apple and Qualcomm also have cases in the U.S. and the U.K.

