7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: trade war impact on startups, Toys R Us closing this week, ACA health care debate

EMBED </>More Videos

The trade war with China could impact Bay Area startups, plus Toys R Us is closing for good this week. The consumer news you need to know for Monday, June 25, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
Startups could be impacted by trade war

Bay Area startups may be dragged into the trade fight between the U.S. and China.

Published reports say the Treasury Department is working on new rules for Chinese companies investing in tech firms.

The rules would stop companies that are at least a quarter owned by Chinese firms from buying U.S. tech companies. If implemented, that could put a real dent in our local economy.

Toys R Us shutting down this week

The end is in sight for Toys R Us. The chain says all of the U.S. Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will be closed by this Friday.

Toys R Us has been in close-out sales mode for weeks now. What little is left can be found marked down as much as 90%. Worth checking out, but hurry.

Here's a link to everything you need to know about the closing.

Affordable Care Act debate continues

The debate over the Affordable Care Act is back in play.

We reported that 20 states filed a lawsuit asking the courts to abolish the Affordable Care Act. The lawsuit appeared to be going nowhere, so there wasn't much coverage.

Now the administration has weighed in on the side of the states. If successful, Obamacare is no more. Those with preexisting conditions are back where they were before Obamacare: ether uninsured or with extremely expensive insurance.

ABC7 is keeping track of the court case and will bring you any changes as they happen.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumertechnologytradetoys r usaffordable care act
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
Netflix adding commercials?
More Business
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News