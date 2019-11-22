Dungeness crab season delayed for area south of Mendocino, Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It appears the start of the local commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed, again.State Fish and Game announced Wednesday that the season will likely be further delayed until Dec. 15 for the area south of the Mendocino-Sonoma county line.The season was supposed to start last week but was postponed until Friday due to the whale migration along the Bay Area Coastline.An official announcement as to when the season will start is expected Friday.